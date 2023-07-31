A resupply mission to the International Space Station is scheduled to launch Tuesday evening from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore, and you should be able to see it from the D.C. area.
Northrop Grumman's Antares launch is scheduled for 8:31 p.m. Aug. 1, weather permitting, from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A on Wallops Island.
This will be Northrop Grumman’s 19th commercial resupply services mission for NASA, delivering science investigations, supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.
Viewing locations on Chincoteague Island include Robert Reed Park on Main Street or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The Virginia, Maryland and Delaware Atlantic beaches also provide good viewing locations.
Members of the public can experience the thrill of a rocket launch in person from the launch viewing area at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility Visitor Center. The Visitor Center will have special hours on launch day, opening from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Visitor Center will not be open outside of the launch viewing event on Aug. 1 to allow for event preparation.
Visitors interested in viewing the launch from the Visitor Center are encouraged to carpool as parking is limited.
More launch viewing information is available on the visitor center website.
Live launch coverage and countdown commentary will begin at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and air on NASA Television and the agency’s website, as well as YouTube, Twitter, and the NASA’s App.
Members of the public outside of the viewing area can register to attend the launch virtually. Virtual guests will have access to curated resources, schedule changes, and mission specific information straight to your inbox. Following each activity, virtual guests are sent a mission-specific collectable stamp for their virtual guest passport.
For more information about International Space Station, visit: www.nasa.gov/station
