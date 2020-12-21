A 20-year-old Catharpin man was killed in a Monday morning crash with a tractor-trailer on Sanders Lane.
Police say the Brandon Christopher Kite was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado northbound on Sanders Lane in Catharpin around 7:30 a.m. when he crossed over the dividing line and struck a 2018 Freightliner head on.
Rescue workers extricated Kite from the Silverado and took him to an area hospital, where he later died, Prince William County police spokeswoman Renee Carr said.
The truck driver, a 34-year-old Berkeley Springs, W.Va., man, was also taken to an area hospital where he has since been treated and released, she said. A passenger in the truck, a 32-year-old Crystal Springs, Pa., man, reported minor injuries.
The investigation continues.
