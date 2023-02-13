A 31-year-old Catharpin man died and another driver was injured in a three-vehicle crash Monday morning in Gainesville.
Police say the wreck happened about 6:13 a.m. at Sudley Road and Stepney Drive.
The driver of a 2019 Cadillac XT4 was making a left turn from Stepney Drive onto Sudley when the vehicle entered the path of a 1998 Toyota Corolla that was traveling west on Sudley, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The Corolla driver attempted to avoid a collision and sideswiped the Cadillac, causing the Corolla to rotate before being struck by a 2008 Toyota Yaris traveling east on Sudley Road.
The Corolla's driver, 31-year-old Williams Ely Monge Rodriguez of Catharpin, was taken to an area hospital, where he died, Perok said.
The driver of the Yaris, a 42-year-old Gainesville man, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver and a passenger in the Cadillac were not injured. The driver, 87-year-old Paul Leon Reece of Gainesville was charged with failure to stop or yield before entering highway, Perok said. He was released on a summons to appear in court.
