Catholic Charities has opened a new regional office and food pantry in the Sterling area of Loudoun County, moving from its long time Leesburg location.
The food pantry moved about two months ago because Leesburg has two other pantries, and there is a gap in the Sterling area, the nonprofit said.
In addition to providing assistance to those experiencing food insecurity, the office will offer additional services, including emergency rent and utility assistance, adoption services and legal services for immigrants and refugees in the coming months.
Bishop Michael F. Burbidge of Catholic Diocese of Arlington participated in a ribbon cutting and blessing of the new location Friday morning.
“I am pleased to witness this new food pantry quickly becoming an integral part of the Loudoun community, assisting families across the region at a critical time. Many families are suffering as a result of the ongoing economic impacts of the pandemic, particularly those who were already struggling,” Burbridge said.
The pantry is at 113 Executive Drive, Building 2, Suite 110, in Sterling. It providesperishable and non-perishable food to families Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Pantry visits are by appointment, via email at LROPantry@ccda.net, to maintain COVID-19 protocols.
The Sterling pantry is one of three Catholic Charities food pantries providing direct food assistance in the region. Donations come from local parishes and the community at large in addition to contributions to Catholic Charities St. Lucy Food Project. Last year, the St. Lucy Food Project provided 1.3 million pounds of food to the three Catholic Charities pantries and 85 food distribution locations across the 21 counties and seven cities of the Diocese of Arlington.
