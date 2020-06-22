A Catlett man faces multiple charges after a police chase Saturday night from Prince William into Fauquier.
It started about 9:50 p.m. when Fauquier deputies received a lookout from Prince William County police about a possible DUI. Prince William officers had attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
The tag on the vehicle returned to an address in Fauquier County. The vehicle was described as a white Volkswagen two door hatchback, the Fauquier sheriff's office said in a news release.
Fauquier County deputies canvassed the area of Va. 28 and Dumfries Road and eventually spotted the car turning not Fauquier Road, which turns into Dumfries Road.
As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it drove west and east on Dumfries Road and then turned onto Greenwich Road and pulled into a driveway. As deputies pulled into the driveway behind the vehicle it backed up out of the driveway and drove through a ditch on Greenwich Road to go around a deputy’s cruiser, the sheriff's office said.
The vehicle turned east on Dumfries Road and then north on Catlett Road.
At one point, deputies saw the driver wave a black handgun out of the window and sunroof during the pursuit, the sheriff's office said. The chase entered Prince William County, where police there took over. The chase eventually ended and the driver was taken into custody.
Fauquier has charged Joshua Darren Welsh, 24, of Catlett, with a felony for eluding, a misdemeanor for reckless driving and a misdemeanor for brandishing a firearm.
Prince William police reported finding a black BB gun in the vehicle. Welsh was held in Prince William County on separate charges relating to the pursuit.
