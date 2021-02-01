The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will discuss zoning changes to expand agricultural uses in certain parts of the county during its meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The board will hold a hearing on a zoning amendment meant to increase flexibility for some landowners to have cattle in agricultural zoning designations. The zoning code currently prohibits farm animals as an accessory use in residential zoning and on agricultural lots less than 10 acres if the primary use of the property is residential.
County staff recommend using the Domestic Fowl Overlay District map to allow cattle on lots less than 10 acres that have already been cleared for keeping birds, while ensuring farm uses don’t sprout up in land not planned for agricultural uses. The overlay map covers a majority of the county’s rural area and some semi-rural residential areas.
The board will also hold a hearing on a slight change to the Domestic Fowl Overlay District that would expand it by about 862 acres.
The board’s meeting starts at 2 p.m. Feb. 2. The hearing is scheduled for the second half of the meeting, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.