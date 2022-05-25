A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life after she was caught in gunfire while playing outside with friends in a Woodbridge neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the 15300 block of Gatehouse Terrace in the Rippon area at 6:31 p.m., where they found the victim and rendered first aid until medics arrived.
The girl was shot when a group of young men, possibly juveniles, fired "multiple rounds" while walking in the area, said Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr. The victim and other children were playing outside at the time.
"Detectives have initially determined that the victim was not the intended target of the shooting," Carr said in a news release.
The girl was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries, Carr said. She was in critical condition Wednesday.
The rounds also struck a vehicle traveling along the street and the front door of a home, Carr said. No one else was injured. Detectives are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.
The gunmen were described as teenaged black males wearing dark clothing.
The shooting came hours after 21 people were killed, including 19 children, in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.
(19) comments
And the culture of violence continues....
"The gunmen were described as teenaged black males wearing dark clothing.".
Liberal cities across this country are a war zone because of failed democratic policies allowing lax bail laws and politically correct actions. It's got to stop. People need to stand up and vote out these fool democrats who support this.
I guess you’ve been hibernating when the incel gunman walked into a Texas school killing several young children and two adults. Recently, Texas republicans made it possible for virtually ANYBODY in Texas to access firearms, bypassing background checks. Republicans ARE so deep in the NRA’s pockets that they ignore protecting children.
This is what happens when you have all of the ghetto garbage move down to Woodbridge from Maryland. You can think the local Democrats for providing government welfare and section 8 to attract them there.
^^ Exactly This ^^
“The shooting came hours after 21 people were killed, including 19 children, in a mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas.” Let’s be clear. This shooting has nothing to do with a very troubled young man committing intentional mass murder. This smacks of selfish thugs participating in gang activity without a card for anyone but themselves. Let’s hope this little girl survives and grows to have a fulfilling life like we want for all of our children.
Kabul is safer than Woodbridge.
Woodbridge has want to be gangsters. They want it to be like PG County and DC.
What can you say? Yet another example of the culture of violence in Republican-led states where guns are plentiful and people will eventually die for no reason.
I don't see statewide violence like this. Just in Woodbridge and Manassas, with local democrats.
You don't get out of your mothers basement enough I see. What about Richmond and other cities? You are selective with your racist comments with no proof of anything.
Do you ever get tired of claiming racism? Lame victim mentality. I would hate to live life like that.
Johnny, I understand you don't know anything because Trump called you folks "Poorly educated" and it is the only thing he got right.
Blaming violence on a political affiliation is what a child does.
Lol republican as in a few months ago. Democrats have become so bad that they are starting to vote republican. ALL of the high crime and shootings come from high democrat areas like Baltimore, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, and so on. And Woodbridge is one of them. Virginia is a wonderful state, and the only areas that have these issues are areas such as Woodbridge and Alexandria that get the clowns moving in from Maryland and commenting the same crimes that they commit up there.
Hoodbridge democrats
Racist rePUNKlicans!
Actually the other guy is right Democrats are racist. And they commit all of the crimes they are on all of the welfare in section 8. In cost the country so much debt each year. They cause all of the murders and the crime.
Woodbridge, the new Gotham City. The old D.C police chief brought his bad luck down here
That's right, a new Gotham City.
All we need now are our Commanders to save us from all of this!
