Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.