The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old, days after the FDA gave its authorization.
In a news release, the CDC said there are about 28 million children in the United States in that age group, and the approval allows providers to begin vaccinating them as soon as possible.
COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalizations, deaths, inflammatory syndromes and long-term complications, such as “long COVID,” in which symptoms can linger for months, the CDC release said.
The spread of the Delta variant resulted in a surge of COVID-19 cases in children throughout the summer. During a six-week period in late June to mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations among children and adolescents increased fivefold.
"Vaccination, along with other preventative measures, can protect children from COVID-19 using the safe and effective vaccines already recommended for use in adolescents and adults in the United States," the release said. "Similar to what was seen in adult vaccine trials, vaccination was nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years."
In clinical trials, vaccine side effects were mild, self-limiting, and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
"Getting your children vaccinated can help protect them against COVID-19, as well as reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission," the CDC said.
While distribution begins this week, the CDC plans to scale up to full capacity the week of Nov. 8.
