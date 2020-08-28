The Center for the Arts at George Mason University's Fairfax campus will hold in-person performances this October at Mason Pond Lawn, a new outdoor space.

The center's first in-person performances since mid-March were announced Thursday as part of the 2020-21 season, which also includes livestreamed and pre-recorded digital events and the expectation of returning to indoor in-person events in January.

Details on the full season are available at cfa.gmu.edu/preview.

The new outdoor space, Mason Pond Lawn, is a grassy area directly opposite the Center for the Arts. It will feature physically-distanced seating areas and a temporary stage on Mason Pond Drive. Two family-friendly performances are scheduled there in October: Cirque FLIP Fabrique and a recital by internationally-renowned organist Cameron Carpenter, featuring his International Touring Organ.

Subject to clearances from state health officials and GMU administrators, the Center for the Arts’ 30th Anniversary season will resume performances in-person and indoors in January. The venue will follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of all patrons, artists, and staff.

Highlights of the spring schedule of Great Performances at Mason include a rescheduled performance of legendary Irish musicians The Chieftains, Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro, a concert by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the return of Japanese taiko drummers KODO, two programs by the Virginia Opera, breathtaking acrobatics from Cirque Éloize, Latin American superstar Lila Downs, and three performances from the Center for the Arts Family Series.

Grammy Award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion, playwright Kaneza Schaal and D.C.-based theater company Step Afrika! will be the 2020-2021 Mason Artists-in-Residence. As members of the second annual cohort of Mason Artist-in-Residence program, the artists have designed meaningful opportunities for artistic development and/or community engagement events this fall. Grammy® Award-winning jazz composer Maria Schneider, whose spring 2020 residency was rescheduled due to COVID-19, will conduct her in-person residency in spring 2021.

The Center for the Arts also announced The Artist-Activist: Centering Black Voices, a new speaker series designed to provide an opportunity for the greater community to engage in dialogue around creative process, activism, and racism. This series will feature nationally renowned artists speaking about the essential intersection between the creative sector and social justice movements. Curated by a panel of anti-racist Mason educators, the conversations will be free and open to the public, and will be streamed online as part of Mason Arts at Home. Additional details including event dates and times and the lineup of speakers will be shared in the near future.

Tickets to fall outdoor Mason Pond Lawn performances are on sale to Friends of the Center for the Arts now, for 2019-2020 season subscribers at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, and to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 30.

Access passes for ticketed Mason Arts at Home events and tickets for spring 2021 performances will go on sale at a later date.

As of Friday, the Center for the Arts Ticket Office has resumed operation and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person, phone (703-993-2787), and email (cfatix@gmu.edu) assistance. Face coverings are required at all times inside the Center for the Arts and while on the campus of George Mason University.

The Center for the Arts, along with all Mason performing arts spaces, had been closed since March 13 in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to, and spread of, COVID-19.

The Center for the Arts 2020-2021 Season*

Full Performance Descriptions: cfa.gmu.edu/preview

Mason Pond Lawn Outdoor Concerts:

$30 adults, $15 youth

Cirque FLIP Fabrique

Six°

Saturday, October 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Cameron Carpenter

All You Need is Bach

Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m.

Mason Arts at Home:

A digital platform featuring curated arts experiences. Access Passes for ticketed events will be available for purchase at a later date.

School of Art

Visual Voices

D. Dominick Lombardi: Resilience and Focus

Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

FREE

Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music

Grand Piano Celebration

Sunday, September 13 at 3 p.m.

FREE

School of Art

Visual Voices

Steve Rost: Channeling the Flaneur and Other Stories

Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.

FREE

A Celebration of ARTS by George!

Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m.

FREE

Fall for the Book

Everything Inside: A Conversation with Edwidge Danticat

Wednesday, September 30 at 7 p.m.

FREE

School of Art

Visual Voices

Augustina Woodgate: Critical Circulation

Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.

FREE

School of Theater

Hookman

Written by Lauren Yee

Staged reading, directed by Julia Rudgers

Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.

FREE

School of Art

Visual Voices

Adriana Ospina: Working at the Art Museum

Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.

FREE

School of Theater

Gaining Ground: A Celebration of Diverse Voices in Musical Theater

A Musical Revue

Conceived and directed by James Gardiner, Erin Gardiner, and musical director Joe Walsh

Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m.

FREE

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

CMS Front Row: National

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano

Sunday, October 25 at 7 p.m.

FREE

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

CMS Front Row: National

Michael Brown, piano

Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m.

FREE

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Third Coast Percussion: A Discussion on Entrepreneurship in the Arts

Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m.

FREE

Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music

Jazz4Justice™ and Justice for Jazz

Friday, November 20 at 8 p.m.

FREE

School of Theater

Mason Players Originals

Saturday, November 21 at 7 p.m.

Part One: 7 p.m. / Part Two: 8 p.m.

FREE

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

CMS Front Row: National

David Shifrin, clarinet

Sunday, November 22 at 7 p.m.

FREE

School of Theater

Alabaster

Written by Audrey Cefaly

Staged reading, directed by Rachel Sharp

Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m.

FREE

Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music

Holiday Concert

Sunday, December 6 at 7 p.m.

FREE

A Chanticleer Christmas

Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.

$15-$45

At Home with Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy

A Celtic Family Christmas

Sunday, December 13 at 7 p.m.

$15-$45

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Step Afrika!

Date to be announced

FREE

Center for the Arts Spring 2021 Performances

Tickets for spring events available to purchase later in the fall

Great Performances at Mason:

Mason Artist-in-Residence

CARTOGRAPHY

Co-created by Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers

Saturday, January 23 at 7 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

Celebrating Beethoven

Sunday, January 24 at 7 p.m.

Sankofa Danzafro

The City of Others

Saturday, January 30 at 8 p.m.

Les Violons du Roy

Jeremy Denk, piano

Sunday, January 31 at 2 p.m.

Virginia Opera

La Voix Humaine and Gianni Schicchi

Saturday, February 13 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 14 at 2 p.m.

Dervish

Friday, February 26 at 8 p.m.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Saturday, February 27 at 8 p.m.

The Chieftains

The Irish Goodbye

Monday, March 8 at 8 p.m.

KODO

One Earth Tour: Legacy

Friday, March 12 at 8 p.m.

Virginia Opera

The Marriage of Figaro

Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Mason Artist-in-Residence

Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra

Featuring Maria Schneider, conductor

Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m.

Cirque Éloize

Hotel

Friday, April 9 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Lila Downs

Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Jerusalem Quartet

Featuring Pinchas Zukerman, violin/viola and Amanda Forsyth, cello

Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m.

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel

Evocative Visions

Sunday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Center for the Arts Family Series:

The Magic of Bill Blagg Live!

Sunday, February 28 at 2 p.m.

Backyard Productions

Grace for President

Sunday, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Collision of Rhythm

Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m.

*Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.