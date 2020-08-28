The Center for the Arts at George Mason University's Fairfax campus will hold in-person performances this October at Mason Pond Lawn, a new outdoor space.
The center's first in-person performances since mid-March were announced Thursday as part of the 2020-21 season, which also includes livestreamed and pre-recorded digital events and the expectation of returning to indoor in-person events in January.
Details on the full season are available at cfa.gmu.edu/preview.
The new outdoor space, Mason Pond Lawn, is a grassy area directly opposite the Center for the Arts. It will feature physically-distanced seating areas and a temporary stage on Mason Pond Drive. Two family-friendly performances are scheduled there in October: Cirque FLIP Fabrique and a recital by internationally-renowned organist Cameron Carpenter, featuring his International Touring Organ.
Subject to clearances from state health officials and GMU administrators, the Center for the Arts’ 30th Anniversary season will resume performances in-person and indoors in January. The venue will follow strict protocols to ensure the safety of all patrons, artists, and staff.
Highlights of the spring schedule of Great Performances at Mason include a rescheduled performance of legendary Irish musicians The Chieftains, Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro, a concert by Ladysmith Black Mambazo, the return of Japanese taiko drummers KODO, two programs by the Virginia Opera, breathtaking acrobatics from Cirque Éloize, Latin American superstar Lila Downs, and three performances from the Center for the Arts Family Series.
Grammy Award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion, playwright Kaneza Schaal and D.C.-based theater company Step Afrika! will be the 2020-2021 Mason Artists-in-Residence. As members of the second annual cohort of Mason Artist-in-Residence program, the artists have designed meaningful opportunities for artistic development and/or community engagement events this fall. Grammy® Award-winning jazz composer Maria Schneider, whose spring 2020 residency was rescheduled due to COVID-19, will conduct her in-person residency in spring 2021.
The Center for the Arts also announced The Artist-Activist: Centering Black Voices, a new speaker series designed to provide an opportunity for the greater community to engage in dialogue around creative process, activism, and racism. This series will feature nationally renowned artists speaking about the essential intersection between the creative sector and social justice movements. Curated by a panel of anti-racist Mason educators, the conversations will be free and open to the public, and will be streamed online as part of Mason Arts at Home. Additional details including event dates and times and the lineup of speakers will be shared in the near future.
Tickets to fall outdoor Mason Pond Lawn performances are on sale to Friends of the Center for the Arts now, for 2019-2020 season subscribers at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, and to the general public at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 30.
Access passes for ticketed Mason Arts at Home events and tickets for spring 2021 performances will go on sale at a later date.
As of Friday, the Center for the Arts Ticket Office has resumed operation and is open Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for in-person, phone (703-993-2787), and email (cfatix@gmu.edu) assistance. Face coverings are required at all times inside the Center for the Arts and while on the campus of George Mason University.
The Center for the Arts, along with all Mason performing arts spaces, had been closed since March 13 in an effort to decrease the risk of exposure to, and spread of, COVID-19.
The Center for the Arts 2020-2021 Season*
Full Performance Descriptions: cfa.gmu.edu/preview
Mason Pond Lawn Outdoor Concerts:
$30 adults, $15 youth
Six°
Saturday, October 17 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
All You Need is Bach
Saturday, October 24 at 5 p.m.
Mason Arts at Home:
A digital platform featuring curated arts experiences. Access Passes for ticketed events will be available for purchase at a later date.
School of Art
Visual Voices
D. Dominick Lombardi: Resilience and Focus
Thursday, September 10 at 7:30 p.m.
FREE
Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music
Sunday, September 13 at 3 p.m.
FREE
School of Art
Visual Voices
Steve Rost: Channeling the Flaneur and Other Stories
Thursday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m.
FREE
A Celebration of ARTS by George!
Saturday, September 26 at 7 p.m.
FREE
Fall for the Book
Everything Inside: A Conversation with Edwidge Danticat
Wednesday, September 30 at 7 p.m.
FREE
School of Art
Visual Voices
Augustina Woodgate: Critical Circulation
Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 p.m.
FREE
School of Theater
Written by Lauren Yee
Staged reading, directed by Julia Rudgers
Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
FREE
School of Art
Visual Voices
Adriana Ospina: Working at the Art Museum
Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m.
FREE
School of Theater
Gaining Ground: A Celebration of Diverse Voices in Musical Theater
A Musical Revue
Conceived and directed by James Gardiner, Erin Gardiner, and musical director Joe Walsh
Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m.
FREE
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
CMS Front Row: National
Anne-Marie McDermott, piano
Sunday, October 25 at 7 p.m.
FREE
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
CMS Front Row: National
Michael Brown, piano
Sunday, November 8 at 7 p.m.
FREE
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Third Coast Percussion: A Discussion on Entrepreneurship in the Arts
Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m.
FREE
Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music
Jazz4Justice™ and Justice for Jazz
Friday, November 20 at 8 p.m.
FREE
School of Theater
Saturday, November 21 at 7 p.m.
Part One: 7 p.m. / Part Two: 8 p.m.
FREE
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
CMS Front Row: National
David Shifrin, clarinet
Sunday, November 22 at 7 p.m.
FREE
School of Theater
Written by Audrey Cefaly
Staged reading, directed by Rachel Sharp
Friday, December 4 at 8 p.m.
FREE
Reva and Sid Dewberry Family School of Music
Sunday, December 6 at 7 p.m.
FREE
Saturday, November 28 at 8 p.m.
$15-$45
At Home with Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
A Celtic Family Christmas
Sunday, December 13 at 7 p.m.
$15-$45
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Step Afrika!
Date to be announced
FREE
Center for the Arts Spring 2021 Performances
Tickets for spring events available to purchase later in the fall
Great Performances at Mason:
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Co-created by Kaneza Schaal and Christopher Myers
Saturday, January 23 at 7 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel
Celebrating Beethoven
Sunday, January 24 at 7 p.m.
The City of Others
Saturday, January 30 at 8 p.m.
Jeremy Denk, piano
Sunday, January 31 at 2 p.m.
Virginia Opera
La Voix Humaine and Gianni Schicchi
Saturday, February 13 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, February 14 at 2 p.m.
Friday, February 26 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, February 27 at 8 p.m.
The Irish Goodbye
Monday, March 8 at 8 p.m.
One Earth Tour: Legacy
Friday, March 12 at 8 p.m.
Virginia Opera
Saturday, March 20 at 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 21 at 2 p.m.
Mason Artist-in-Residence
Featuring Maria Schneider, conductor
Saturday, April 3 at 8 p.m.
Hotel
Friday, April 9 at 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m.
Featuring Pinchas Zukerman, violin/viola and Amanda Forsyth, cello
Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel
Evocative Visions
Sunday, April 25 at 7 p.m.
Center for the Arts Family Series:
Sunday, February 28 at 2 p.m.
Backyard Productions
Sunday, March 7 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 25 at 1 p.m.
*Programs, artists, and dates are subject to change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.