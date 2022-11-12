A Centreville man has been charged with two felonies for the fatal shooting of a neighbor’s dog.
At 9:47 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 5100 block of Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, for the reported shooting. Officers found the owner outside next to his 2-year-old yellow Labrador and Beagle mix that had been shot, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Police learned Roman Vyacheslavov Gorelov, 33, shot the dog then returned to his nearby apartment. Officers contacted Gorelov by phone, and he surrendered to police, the release said. The dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian hospital and pronounced deceased.
Detectives preliminarily determined Gorelov exchanged words with the owner of the Labrador mix in the breezeway of the apartments. Gorelov then displayed a firearm and shot the dog. The owner picked up the dog and ran away from the breezeway. Gorelov followed the man then shot the dog several more times.
Gorelov was charged with animal cruelty and reckless discharge of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school, the release said. He was taken to the adult detention center and held without bond. Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and recovered the firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.