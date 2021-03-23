A 61-year-old Centreville man has died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a Jeep Gladiator March 4 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Chantilly.
Officers responded at 5:32 p.m. to 14515 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway for man who was hit by a 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Police say Murvin Withers was walking across the parking lot when the driver of the Jeep accidentally hit him. The driver remained at the scene. Withers was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and later passed away on March 21.
Detectives determined neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash and no charges are anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.