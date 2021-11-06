Fairfax County police detectives continue to investigate a fatal crash that occurred at 7:07 p.m. Friday evening in Fairfax Station.
A 2020 Buick Enclave was traveling northbound on Ox Road, attempting a left turn onto westbound Henderson Road on a flashing yellow signal, police said in a news release.
A 2021 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling southbound on Ox Road when the driver proceeded through the intersection on a green signal and struck the Enclave, the release said.
The motorcyclist, Andrew Paulucci, 21, of Centreville, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The motorcycle became engulfed in flames and was extinguished by fire crews.
The driver of the Enclave, along with a juvenile passenger, remained at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and the juvenile was not hurt.
Detectives believe that speed may have been a factor for the motorcycle, the release said. The investigation remains active, and details of the investigation will be presented to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for review.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
This is the 15th non-pedestrian related fatality in the Fairfax County to date in 2021. Year to date in 2020, there were 10 non-pedestrian related fatalities.
