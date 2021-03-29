A Centreville man died following a crash that occurred just before 4 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Javier Road.
Detectives have preliminarily determined Dashdavaa Zambalgarav, 49, was the lone occupant and driver of a 2008 Lexus RX traveling west on Arlington Boulevard when he drifted into the center median and crashed into a traffic pole at Javier Road.
Zambalgarav was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this crash, but preliminary, do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
