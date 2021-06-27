Ceres Nanosciences, a Manassas company that makes products to improve diagnostic testing, has been awarded an $8.2 million contract from the National Institutes of Health to support the development and implementation of wastewater-based surveillance systems for COVID-19
The contract, awarded through NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics Initiative, will rely on Ceres’ Nanotrap particle technology in a network of sites with an emphasis on underserved and vulnerable populations.
Wastewater surveillance can help communities monitor COVID-19 trends, but widespread implementation has been stymied by the lack of a sensitive, rapid, high-throughput viral concentration method, the company said in a news release. Its Nanotrap Magnetic Virus Particles capture and concentrate virus directly from raw sewage before RNA extraction and detection and can be adapted for small-scale and large-scale surveillance systems.
Ceres will work with a team of scientists at Emory University to develop and implement a wastewater-based COVID-19 surveillance framework in the metro Atlanta area with a focus on correctional facilities, low-income neighborhoods and long-term care facilities.
At the same time, Ceres will be identifying and launching a network of centers of excellence for high-throughput wastewater-based COVID-19 surveillance.
“We are very excited to identify additional sites around the country to implement similar approaches,” said Ben Lepene, chief technology officer of Ceres Nanosciences.
This award builds on a $6.57 million award that Ceres received last year to increase the manufacturing capacity of its magnetic virus particles.
