The pilot of a twin-engine Cessna 414 was killed Tuesday morning after crashing into two homes in Woodbridge Township, New Jersey, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The plane was traveling to Linden Airport in New Jersey from Leesburg Executive Airport when it clipped the roof of one home and crashed into another about 11 a.m., the FAA said. The resulting fire destroyed that home.
The pilot was the only occupant aboard the plane and died at the scene. No one in either home were injured.
Authorities have not yet released the pilot's name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.