Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler on Tuesday walked back her original plans to consider the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center project at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting that falls just days before Thanksgiving.

“The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is not an appropriate time to hear the Digital Gateway,” Wheeler said during the board’s Sept. 12 meeting.

Wheeler said that during the board’s work session next Tuesday she intends to introduce a calendar amendment to reschedule the hearings of two rezoning requests by QTS Realty Trust Inc. The company is one of two developers aiming to build 27 million square feet of data centers on roughly 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane in western Prince William County near Gainesville.

Wheeler, a Democrat who was rejected by her party’s voters in the June primary election, did not immediately return a message seeking comment as to when she plans to reschedule the hearings.

If the hearing is held before the year’s end, which Wheeler had said she plans to ensure, the Digital Gateway will be considered by the board’s Democratic majority, which has historically been friendly toward data center development. Come next year, Wheeler, a data center proponent, will no longer hold office, and a new chair – likely one who is less fond of the Digital Gateway proposal – will be sworn in following the general election.

Wheeler had originally moved to accelerate the applications after the company’s legal counsel applied pressure for officials to move it along as required by a one-year legal limitation on processing zoning applications, which the attorney said the county already failed to meet. The QTS applications were formally accepted by the county in July 2022 and submitted even earlier, according to the company’s legal counsel.

The board in November 2022 approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment related to the PW Digital Gateway, paving the way for the project to move forward and signaling its likely approval. But companies QTS and Compass Datacenters must secure rezonings for their projects to come to fruition. It’s unclear when the board will consider the Compass Datacenters rezoning request.