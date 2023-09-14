Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler on Tuesday walked back her original plans to consider the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center project at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting that falls just days before Thanksgiving.
“The Tuesday before Thanksgiving is not an appropriate time to hear the Digital Gateway,” Wheeler said during the board’s Sept. 12 meeting.
Wheeler said that during the board’s work session next Tuesday she intends to introduce a calendar amendment to reschedule the hearings of two rezoning requests by QTS Realty Trust Inc. The company is one of two developers aiming to build 27 million square feet of data centers on roughly 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane in western Prince William County near Gainesville.
Wheeler, a Democrat who was rejected by her party’s voters in the June primary election, did not immediately return a message seeking comment as to when she plans to reschedule the hearings.
If the hearing is held before the year’s end, which Wheeler had said she plans to ensure, the Digital Gateway will be considered by the board’s Democratic majority, which has historically been friendly toward data center development. Come next year, Wheeler, a data center proponent, will no longer hold office, and a new chair – likely one who is less fond of the Digital Gateway proposal – will be sworn in following the general election.
Wheeler had originally moved to accelerate the applications after the company’s legal counsel applied pressure for officials to move it along as required by a one-year legal limitation on processing zoning applications, which the attorney said the county already failed to meet. The QTS applications were formally accepted by the county in July 2022 and submitted even earlier, according to the company’s legal counsel.
The board in November 2022 approved a Comprehensive Plan amendment related to the PW Digital Gateway, paving the way for the project to move forward and signaling its likely approval. But companies QTS and Compass Datacenters must secure rezonings for their projects to come to fruition. It’s unclear when the board will consider the Compass Datacenters rezoning request.
After being widely criticized for scheduling the public hearing and vote on the Prince William Digital Gateway two days before Thanksgiving, Chair Ann Wheeler admitted during Tuesday’s BOCS meeting that it “is not an appropriate time to hear the Digital Gateway”. No kidding.
Why the sudden epiphany? Did she just realize when Thanksgiving was? She’s had since July 30th (when she originally scheduled the hearing) to look it up.
Maybe she forgot. After all, County Executive Christopher Shorter forgot to tell the host district’s supervisor about the scheduling of the meeting for over two weeks, during which time he and his boss were undoubtedly both scrambling to find a calendar.
There has been a rash of forgetfulness plaguing our county government.
* How did they forget about the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District Comprehensive Review?
* How did they forget to hold a public hearing on the Stantec report, for which taxpayers footed the $120,000 bill?
* How did they forget to complete a water study, which they agreed to conduct over a year ago?
* How did they forget to consider the electrical power requirements for the world’s largest proposed data center campus?
* How did they forget to conduct a rudimentary cost analysis to ensure an accurate forecast of net data center revenues?
* Why do some of our supervisors and county officials seem to require acute memory care when helpful citizens have been eager to remind them of their lapses?
OK, let’s knock off the transparent feigned cluelessness. We all know the November 21st scheduling was by deliberate design. What some may not realize is that the rescheduling now is due to the application not being ready in time, not any phony concern Ann Wheeler has about your holiday plans. If she could serve her corporate masters by holding the hearing on Thanksgiving Day, she would. The charade at Tuesday’s BOCS meeting was just poorly staged theater of the absurd.
We’ve known for some time that Ann Wheeler is a bad actor. When will someone mercifully usher her off the stage?
And when do the rest of us get to forget this regrettable chapter in our county’s history?
