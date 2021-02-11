The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office has dropped charges against one suspect and charged two others in connection with the death of a Stafford man whose dismembered body was found Feb. 1.
Dominic McCall, 18, was released from jail after forensic evidence excluded him as a suspect. McCall was initially charged after eyewitness accounts, and held pending the forensic evidence "due to the lack of cooperation of individuals under investigation at that time," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The victim, 20-year-old Dylan Dakota Whetzel of Stafford, was found after the sheriff's office was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle parked in the wood line around 7:30 p.m. in western Spotsylvania. No one was in the car and it was private property, so the deputy advised the homeowner to have it towed. Around 10 p.m. that night, a 911 caller reported finding a possible body in the woods in the same area.
Deputies arrived to what they called a "gruesome" scene of a dismembered body, later identified as Whetzel.
Brennan Thomas, 19, of Spotsylvania was charged earlier this month with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
On Wednesday, the sheriff's office also charged a man and woman in connection with the case.
Dominic Samuels, 21, of Spotsylvania, was charged with defilement of a dead human body, conspiracy to defile a dead human body, concealment of a dead body, conspiracy to conceal a dead body, conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence. the sheriff's office said.
Bronwyn C. Meeks, 21, also of Spotsylvania, was charged with conceal or compound evidence and conspiracy to conceal or compound evidence.
Detectives are still investigating the motive behind the crime. They have not released how Whetzel died and no one has been charged with his murder.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.