Charges were dropped last month against a man arrested for disrupting two Prince William School Board meetings in February and September.

In May, the commonwealth’s attorney’s office for Prince William County decided not to prosecute the charges brought against Nathan Archer.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth could not be reached by InsideNoVa for comment.

In February, three charges were brought against Archer by James Cox III, an investigator for Prince William County Schools. Cox III accused Archer of trespassing and disorderly conduct for using a loudspeaker to disrupt one meeting, banging on the doors after being told the Kelly Leadership Center was at capacity and encouraging others to rush past security into the board meeting room.

Archer was arrested and charged with misdemeanors. According to court records, the charges were not prosecuted at his May 15 hearing.

To InsideNoVa’s knowledge, no other arrests have been made related to School Board meetings this school year.

Last summer, the father of a Loudoun County Public Schools student was arrested for disorderly conduct at a School Board meeting there, where he’d come to protest the handling of his daughter’s sexual assault.