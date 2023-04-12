State police say a Chesterfield man involved in a gunpoint kidnapping and deadly shootout with state police on Interstate 95 last week has been charged with one count of abduction.

Michael C. Davis. 34, is in the custody of the Prince William County Adult Detention Center while still being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital for life-threatening injuries, state police said.

Tatiana N. David, the woman he is accused of kidnapping at gunpoint in Ithaca, New York the morning of April 5 died at the scene of the shooting on I-95 near Quantico. Davis and David had a past relationship and shared a 4-year-old daughter.

Additional charges are pending, state police spokesperson Corinne Geller said.

The incident began in Virginia at 9:40 p.m., when a trooper alerted to a Jeep Cherokee traveling south on I-95 in Fairfax County. The vehicle had the wrong license plates displayed, Geller said.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights, the Jeep pulled off onto the shoulder of I-95. The trooper approached the Jeep, and spoke to both the driver and David.

"It was not until the trooper returned to his patrol car to verify the driver's information that he learned that the driver was wanted by New York State Police for abducting the adult female passenger," Geller said.

Within seconds of receiving that confirmation, the Jeep pulled away from the shoulder and fled south on I-95. A pursuit was initiated.

The Jeep initially crashed near the Dale City rest area at the 152 mile marker, when it struck the guardrail, but kept going south on I-95.

State police cruisers positioned around the Jeep to contain it and bring it to a stop. Near Exit 148 for Marine Corps Base Quantico, the Jeep ran off the right side of the road and crashed into the woods.

"As soon as the troopers approached the SUV, Davis, who remained in the driver's seat, began shooting at them. State police returned fire," Geller said.

Davis and David were both injured by gunfire, though state police have not said if Davis shot David or if she was hit in the exchange of gunfire.

"Once Davis stopped shooting, the troopers were able to safely approach the Jeep," Geller said.

Troopers rendered first aid, but David died at the scene.

Davis was flown by helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No police officers were injured in the shooting. In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A Fairfax County Police officer was also involved in the shooting.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, Geller said.

No mugshot of Davis is available because he remains hospitalized and has not been processed at the jail.