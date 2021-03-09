Chick-fil-A Pentagon City to scheduled to open this Thursday, with George G. Demetriades, Jr. as the independent franchised owner and operator.
The new restaurant will employ about 70 people. Located at 710 12th St. S in Arlington, the fast food favorite will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A grand opening, the local team will surprise "100 local heroes making an impact in Arlington" with free food for a year.
Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Arlington area to aid in the fight against hunger.
