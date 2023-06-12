Chicken + Whiskey restaurant and bar will welcome guests to its first Virginia location during a grand opening Friday.
The Peruvian Chicken-centric eatery’s new location at 3303 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington (Clarendon) features more than 5,700 square feet of space – enough to host up to 177 guests – as well as 46 seats on its outdoor patio, according to a news release.
The chicken joint features an evolving food menu from Michelin-starred Chef Enrique Limardo (Seven Reasons, Imperfecto and Immigrant Food). Restaurant representatives say the star of the menu is the famous Pollo a la Brasa, rotisserie chicken slow cooked over wood charcoal, brined for 12 hours and served with house-made sauces.
The bar, meanwhile, features 99 whiskeys and a unique cocktail program.
Friday’s event will feature food specials (including the Pollo a la Brasa and two sides for $5 for lunch), entertainment and raffle prizes.
The Clarendon spot is the concept’s fourth location. The original space was on 14th Street in Washington, D.C., followed by two 2022 openings – one in Columbia, Maryland, and the other in D.C.’s Navy Yard.
Chicken + Whiskey is one of three brands from Washington, D.C.-based SRG Concepts, joining The Walrus Oyster & Ale House and doi moi. SRG is operated by Desmond Reilly, Kristopher Carr and Stu Damon.
