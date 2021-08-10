Fairfax County police say a child died Tuesday evening after being left in a car in Springfield.
The child, a boy, was found unresponsive in a car safety seat several hours after arriving home with a parent and siblings in the 6700 block of Grey Fox Drive in Springfield, police said.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Temperatures Tuesday were in the 90s.
NBC Washington reported the child was about 5 years old, but police have not released his age.
Police said the case appears to be a "tragic accident." The investigation continues.
