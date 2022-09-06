A child died and another person was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning house fire in Falls Church.
Fire crews were called to the 6600 block of Barrett Road at 1:44 a.m. for a fire in a single-family home. Two residents and a dog were pulled from the house, Fairfax County fire and rescue said on Twitter.
The child died at the hospital and the second occupant remained in critical condition this morning. The dog also died, fire officials said.
Firefighters remained on the scene late Tuesday morning.
