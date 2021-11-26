A child in the Prince William Health District has become the first person in Virginia to die from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children associated with COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health reported Friday.

The announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise both statewide in Northern Virginia heading into the holiday weekend, although case numbers are well below the levels seen at this time in 2020.

The child who died from the syndrome, known as MIS-C, was between 10 and 19 years old, but the health department said that for privacy reasons and out of respect for the family, no other identifying information will be released. The Prince William Health District consists of Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

MIS-C, previously called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a health condition associated with COVID-19. The first reports of the syndrome came from the United Kingdom in late April 2020. U.S. cases were first reported in New York City in early May 2020. Virginia has reported 111 cases to date, including 11 in the Prince William Health District.

“We are devastated by this sad news, and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child,” said Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver. “COVID-19 continues to cause illness, hospitalizations and deaths across Virginia and the U.S. As we enter a time of year when families are traveling and gathering for holidays, we urge all Virginians to take steps to protect themselves and their families."

MIS-C may cause problems with a child’s heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs, the health department said. Most children with MIS-C have ongoing fever, plus more than one of the following: stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, and dizziness or lightheadedness.

Meanwhile, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia hit its highest level since early October this week, although the averages fell slightly at the end of the week, likely due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Since the pandemic began, case reports have typically dipped slightly over holiday weekends, presumably due to fewer tests being conducted and reported.

As of Friday, the region is averaging 302.7 cases a day, down 12% from last Friday, but the average was as high as 374.3 cases a day earlier in the week. The week-end average is 61% below the average on this date in 2020, before vaccines were available.

Statewide, the story was similar, as the seven-day case average was as high as 1,697.9 on Tuesday -- the highest since Oct. 23 -- before falling to 1,468.4 as of Friday. That's down 3.2% from last week, and the statewide average is now 43.3% below the level on this date last year.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus also have generally been remained in a narrow range since falling sharply from their Delta variant peak of 2,211 patients in mid-September. As of Friday, 859 patients were hospitalized statewide, up from 847 a week earlier. Hospitalizations remain about 46% below the same date last year.

The state reported 143 new COVID-related deaths this week, the lowest level since the week ending Sept. 10 as deaths related to the Delta surge continue to decline slowly. Deaths are a trailing indicator, however, because they often take several weeks to report and verify.

Of this week's reported deaths, seven were in Northern Virginia: three in Prince William County and one apiece in Arlington County, Fairfax County, and the cities of Alexandria and Manassas.

Only one new outbreak is listed by the health department as being in progress in Northern Virginia, as of Friday: at Arlington's Jamestown Elementary School, which has reported nine positive cases. The outbreak was reported to health officials on Nov. 4. The region had over 20 identifiable outbreaks a month ago.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Nov. 13, 14,450 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 60 deaths. Statewide, 59,808 such infections had been reported, or about 12% of the 510,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.6 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 4.3 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day remained at just over 40,000 a day this week. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer. The number of vaccinations will probably decline this weekend, as many vaccine sites were closed for the holiday.

As of Friday, over 12.61 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses have been administered to over 1.19 million Virginia residents. Over 153,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 21% of that age group.

Overall, 74.1% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 64.6% are considered fully vaccinated.

New data compiled by the Northern Virginia Regional Commission show that Northern Virginia localities have some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, in some cases nearly double the rates in far Southwest Virginia.

Average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests both statewide and in Northern Virginia remained relatively stable or declined slightly in the past week. All Northern Virginia health districts except Prince William still have rates below 5%, which experts generally believe indicates the spread of the virus is under control.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Nov. 26)

Northern Virginia: 2,119 new cases (down from 2,409 prior week); 7 new deaths (down from 16 prior week)

Statewide: 10,279 new cases (down from 10,623 prior week); 143 new deaths (down from 171 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 128,185 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 128,610 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 229,666 cases, 2,607 deaths

Statewide: 963,739 cases, 14,635 deaths

Statewide Testing: 10.42 million PCR diagnostic tests (14.63 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 111 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Two new cases reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Nov. 26):

Hospitalizations: 859 (up from 847 on Nov. 19)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 231 (up from 202 on Nov. 19)

Patients Discharged: 73,825 (925this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

