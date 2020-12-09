A child died in a Wednesday morning crash on an icy patch of Richmond Highway outside Alexandria, Fairfax County police say.
The wreck happened about 7 a.m. near Mount Eagle Drive when the driver of a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria traveling northbound on Richmond Highway lost control on an ice covered area of roadway, police said.
The car traveled into the southbound traffic lanes and crashed into a 2015 Hyundai Elantra. A child in that car died, and the woman driving and another child in the car suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Police did not release any other details on the child who died.
A teenage passenger in the Elantra and the driver of the Crown Victoria were also hospitalized with injuries, but are expected to survive.
Detectives are continuing to investigate whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors.
Victim specialists have been assigned to ensure the victim’s family is receiving appropriate resources and assistance.
