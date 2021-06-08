A young child was killed Monday evening in the driveway of a home in Fairfax County.
Police were called to the 10900 block of Roma Street about 6:30 p.m. to investigate a fatal crash involving a child.
On Twitter, police said a "young child" had died of injuries in the incident and no one else was injured. They did not identify the victim.
