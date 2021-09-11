Lea McKenzie Guinn doesn’t remember exactly who told her and her sister that their mother had died.
Sept. 11, 2001 and the days and even months that followed are a blur for Guinn, who was 13 at the time. She remembers the school day at Saunders Middle School in Dale City, knowing nothing about the terror attacks on the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon. She recalls students being gathered in the gym, but doesn’t remember any mention of what was happening.
She remembers being told after school that her mother, 38-year-old Molly McKenzie, had died at the Pentagon, but she doesn’t know exactly who told her and her 11-year-sister Alana.
“I really don’t remember fully, I don’t remember if my dad told us,” Guinn told InsideNoVa ahead of the 20th anniversary of her mother’s death. “Everything blends together.”
At first, Guinn was in denial. She hoped her mother had somehow made it out.
“I remember, days later, me finally accepting that it happened and she wasn’t coming home.”
Molly McKenzie had been a budget analyst for the Department of Army for 14 years when American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon, killing 125 people inside. McKenzie’s office took a direct hit.
McKenzie and her husband Shane had been separated for about a year at the time but the two remained close, helping the girls with homework, going on family outings, and taking family vacations together.
In the aftermath of that day, Dale City rallied around the family, but for Guinn the memories are fuzzy.
“After it happened, we saw teachers from the past come to talk to us, people giving condolences and I remember our whole little cul-de-sac lighting candles,” she said. One thing that sticks out in her mind was a classmate she didn’t really get along with giving her a hug.
In the first few years after, the family attended memorial services at the Pentagon and the dedication of the benches at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial. As the years went by, the anniversary and the memorials became too painful.
Guinn, now 33 and newly married, tries to pass every Sept. 11 by staying busy and taking comfort in the friends and family who check on her every year. For the sisters, mourning their mom is always tinged with the enormity of how she died.
Molly McKenzie was an artist and piano player who loved shopping with her girls, listening to music and watching Guinn’s favorite show, “Boy Meets World.”
For the Pentagon Memorial, Lea and Alana wrote a remembrance about the little day-to-day things that made their mom so special:
“Our mother was very nice. She would do anything for us. She would take us places like shopping, the movies, and places to eat. She loved to draw and read books. She liked to read the Bible. She liked to run and sometimes we ran with her. If we had a problem, she would always help us. She was not only our mother, she was our friend. She loved her work, but we came first – then came work. She also loved to work in the yard outside the house. She also loved animals. She loved to do our homework with us. We will always remember you and love you Mommy.”
Today, Guinn lives in Culpeper and her sister, also recently married, lives in the Front Royal area. Their father died in 2008. Guinn says she’s sad her parents weren’t there for their weddings, and won't know their future grandchildren.
Guinn now just has photos and old family videos to remember her mom and dad. She loves the videos especially.
“They actually help me remember my parents’ voices.”
