The Virginia Department of Health reports a child in the Eastern Shore region has died from complications of COVID-19.
VDH said the child was between the ages of 10 and 19. The agency will disclose no further information about the child to protect privacy and out of respect for the patient’s family.
The case is the first reported death of a child in the Eastern Region with COVID-19 in Virginia, the VDH said in a news release.
“We extend our condolences to the family and friends of this child at this time of great loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “COVID-19 has taken thousands of lives from us, and every death is a tragedy. The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. As we have seen in recent weeks, a COVID variant, the Delta variant, spreads more easily from one person to another. We have made progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work is not done.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH encourages everyone to:
- Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you or your children. To locate a free vaccine near you, visit virginia.gov/.
- Wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if you are fully vaccinated. Virginia is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread.
- Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.
- Avoid large gatherings, crowds, and indoor spaces with poor ventilation (airflow).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in public spaces; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus
