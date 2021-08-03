The Stafford County Sheriff's Office on Monday recognized Mark and Tawana Brown for their actions rescuing a child whose car seat had fallen out of a car on U.S. 17.
About 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the Browns were driving in the area of Warrenton Road and Plantation Drive when they saw something moving in the roadway. As they got closer, they noticed it was a small child, in a car seat, that had fallen out of a vehicle, the sheriff's office said.
As Mark Brown stopped, Tawana jumped out and quickly got the child out of the road to safety. The child’s mother had also stopped a short distance ahead and ran back to the scene. Fortunately, the 4-year-old child was uninjured, the sheriff's office said.
While waiting for law enforcement to arrive, the Browns noticed that the mother had two additional car seats in the vehicle which were not secure and lacked shoulder straps to correctly secure children. Mark went home and returned with two child safety seats. He assisted with installing them in the vehicle for the mother. The Browns also showed her how to engage the child safety locks.
Deputy M.A. Pearce responded and determined the child had opened the door while the vehicle was in motion, and since the seat was unsecured, fell into the roadway. The mother was released on a summons for child abuse.
The Browns were both provided a Sheriff’s Recognition Coin for their compassionate actions.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office provides free car seat installation. Please contact our Traffic Safety Unit at 540-658-4400 to schedule an appointment.
