Fairfax County health officials say 25 children between the ages of 5 and 11 received the wrong COVID-19 vaccine dosage at a Lorton pharmacy.
Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, KC Pharmacy incorrectly administered COVID-19 vaccine formulated for those 12 years and older to 25 children aged 5 to 11 years old, the Fairfax County Health Department said in a news release.
The health department has reached out to the families to alert them of the mis-dosing and provide guidance.
KC Pharmacy, whose staff administered the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, has been removed from both state and federal COVID-19 vaccination programs, the release said.
The health department is now in possession of all remaining COVID-19 vaccine inventory from KC Pharmacy and the matter has been referred to the Virginia Board of Pharmacy for further investigation.
This is the second case of pharmacies in Northern Virginia providing the wrong doses to children under 11. Roughly 100 children vaccinated at a pharmacy in Loudoun County earlier this month received lower-than-recommended doses.
