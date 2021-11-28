On Nov. 26 at 9:01 p.m., Stafford County sheriff's Deputy D.S. Jett responded to the Red Roof Inn on Warrenton Road for a disturbance. The manager reported a guest had thrown something through a room window, shattering the glass.
Deputy Jett spoke with the occupants of the room to determine what had happened. The initial information from the guest was that someone had thrown an item into the room window from outside to cause the damage. We didn’t need to contact CSI: Miami to point out the shattered glass was on the outside of the room, indicating the item was thrown from the inside.
The explanation changed several times, but finally the guest offered he had accidentally thrown a can of food at the window. Richard Monahan, 53, of Woodbridge was subsequently released on a summons for vandalism.
Since there is no booking photo, we have attached a photo of the reportedly culpable can.
As a reminder, the chili beans and suspect are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
