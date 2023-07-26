The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday approved 6-2 a special use permit for a Chipotle in Montclair with a drive-through dubbed a “Chipotlane.”
The drive-through will operate like a pickup window. Customers will place orders online or through the Chipotle app and pick up their meal at the window.
The drive-through will only be used for picking up pre-ordered food, and will not have an order board nor will it process payments, according to county documents. The drive-through will feature a single lane with stacking for 11 vehicles, a single point of pick-up and a bypass lane.
“Chipotle is a dynomite restaurant,” Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry said. “Now I love a Chipotlane … This is a gamechanger in how you talk about ordering food.”
The “Chipotlane” is part of the company’s efforts to speed up takeout.
The restaurant will be located at 17013 Dumfries Road in Montclair west of the Interstate-95 southbound exit ramps.
An exciting Sunoco service station will be torn down and replaced with the freestanding Chipotle restaurant and drive-through, owned by Manassas-based TSPP, LLC (also known as Manassas Hess).
Democrats at-large board Chair Ann Wheeler, Neabsco Supervisor Victor Angry, Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey, Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin and Republican Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega voted in favor of the permit. Republicans Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir opposed it.
Lawson expressed concerns about traffic and the planned restaurant’s proximity to Interstate-95 in opposing the measure.
