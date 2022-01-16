The Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas Basket campaign finished with over $11,000 raised to support the local community.
Donations received during the final week totaled $575.
This year’s campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, had a $15,000 goal. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
“While the campaign fell short of our monetary goal, the residents of Prince William still demonstrated a heartfelt willingness to support those who are less well-off in our community,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “We thank all of those who contributed to the campaign this year, as well as the Salvation Army for their dedicated service.”
Donations received this week were:
- W. Ed Trotman, Dale City, $50, in honor of Josh M. Molivar
- W. Ed Trotman, Dale City, $50, in honor of Ayaan R. Alamagir
- W. Ed Trotman, Dale City, $50, in honor of Ava S. Alamagir
- Lucille Bland, Woodbridge, $300
- Anonymous, Dumfries, $50
- Melanie Ebert , Manassas, $75
