The Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas Basket campaign received another $694 in donations last week to hit a total of $1,888.
That is still well short of the $15,000 goal for this year’s campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
Donations received this week were:
- Robert and Karen Tedrow of Woodbridge, $50
- James T. Higgins of Dale City, $20, in memory of Cheryl A. Harding
- Dr. Tamika Starr of Triangle, $5, in honor of Wylie James Myers
- Bruce and Gladys Roth of Woodbridge, $40
- Gail Payne, $52
- Thomas Stanton, $100
- Cindy Chapates, $104, in memory of Don and Mary Barber
- Gary and Nancy West, $100, in memory of our parents
- Larry Wise, $15
- Anonymous, $208
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31.
Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.