The Salvation Army’s 2022 Christmas Basket campaign received over $4,000 in donations last week, bringing the total raised this year to nearly $5,000.
The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, has a goal this year of $50,000 to mark its 50th year. An anonymous contributor has pledged to match up to $25,000 in contributions.
The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families with utility bills, food and other needs.
Donations received last week, totaling $4,200, were:
- Bruce D. and Gladys L. Roth of Woodbridge, $50
- Lucille A. Bland of Woodbridge, $400
- Mrs. Mary E. Bell of Dumfries, $100, in memory of Charles Bell
- Elizabeth H. and Stephen Ward of Haymarket, $500
- Jose Hernandez, $1,050
- Anonymous match, $2,100
- Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31.
Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
The Christmas Basket campaign was created in 1972 by Paul Muse, publisher of the Potomac News in Woodbridge, which later merged with the Manassas Journal Messenger. After the merged newspaper closed in 2012, InsideNoVa picked up the tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.