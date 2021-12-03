The Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas Basket campaign has received $734 in donations during its first week.
The campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, has a goal this year of $15,000. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
Donations received this week were:
Lake Jackson Mid-County Lions Club, $200
Lori Reed, $26
Anonymous, $52, in memory of Edwin and Barbara Moses
Anonymous, $104
Floraida David, $100
Wayne Grindle, $52
Bruce and JoAnn Potter, $200, in honor of the hard-working staff at InsideNoVa and Rappahannock Media
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31.
Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
