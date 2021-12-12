The Salvation Army’s 2021 Christmas Basket campaign received another $460 in donations last week to hit a total of $1,194.
That is still well short of the $15,000 goal for this year’s campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
Donations received this week were:
- Richard and Maureen Stableford of Dumfries, $100, in honor of our active duty military
- Charles and Mary Bell of Dumfries, $60, in memory of our parents
- Shirley B. Rice of Manassas, $100, in memory of Jessie Batch
- Sal and Georgia Profita of Woodbridge, $200, in honor of all our veterans
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31.
Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
