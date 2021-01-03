Salvation Army Christmas 2020 1.jpeg

Volunteers and employees with the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army set up a temporary warehouse in the former Pier 1 store near Potomac Mills to distribute toys and gifts to local families through the Angel Tree program this week.  Thanks to contributions from the Christmas Basket campaign and other programs, the corps is helping hundreds of local families provide holiday gifts for their children.

 By Bruce Potter

The Salvation Army’s 2020 Christmas Basket campaign has surged past $20,000 in total donations this year, the most since InsideNoVa/Prince William began sponsoring the campaign in 2013.  

Donations received over the past two weeks totaled $4,348, including individual donations of $1,300 and $1,000. 

The campaign has now raised $20,322 in total, far surpassing its goal of $10,000. That’s by far the most since InsideNoVa/Prince William took over sponsorship of the campaign following the closure of the News & Messenger daily newspaper (formerly Potomac News and Manassas Journal Messenger) in 2012. 

The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.  Operating out of the former Pier 1 store near Potomac Mills, the Salvation Army provided hundreds of bags of gifts for local children during its distribution the week before Christmas.

Donations received over the past two weeks were:

  • Anonymous, $70  

  • Wood & Dale Wanderers, Woodbridge, $100 

  • Freddie and Rosetta Bryan, Woodbridge, $35  

  • Geraline M. Brooks, Woodbridge, $25  

  • KAPPA Foundation of Woodbridge, $500  

  • Robert and Karen Tedrow, Woodbridge, $50  

  • James and Robin Higgins, Woodbridge, $10  

  • Christine and William Rodzevik, Manassas, $100  

  • Arnold and Lois Pruden, Woodbridge, $100  

  • James and Elizabeth Loschiavo, Dumfries, $100  

  • Lucille A Bland, Woodbridge, $1,000  

  • Sidney and Susan Nance, Woodbridge, $100 

  • Anonymous, $1,300  

  • Jennifer Henry, $100, “Merry Christmas! Stay warm, healthy, and happy!” 

  • John and Margaret Smith, $26, “in loving memory of Harvey N. Furr, “The Mayor of Potomac Mills,” who was a fabulous friend and mall walker.  Also in honor of his sister, Chris.”

  • John and  Margaret Smith, $208, “Merry Christmas to our dear friends: David and Ronnie Dickey, Norma Jean and Paul F. Vanderslice, and in memory of Paul Vanderslice. In lieu of Christmas gift exchange.”

  • George La Rocca, $104, “Merry Christmas.” 

  • Anonymous, $208  

  • Anonymous, $52  

  • Dottie and Lamar Boone, $100  

  • Anonymous, $10 

  • Gary and Nancy West, $50  

Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31, but donations will continue to be accepted through next week. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.

A final list of donors will be published in the newspaper in early January.

To donate, send a check to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2424, Woodbridge, VA  22195.  Please note “InsideNoVa Christmas Basket” in the memo line.  Donations may also be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge, or made online by credit card at www.insidenova.com/christmasbasket.

