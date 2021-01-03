The Salvation Army’s 2020 Christmas Basket campaign has surged past $20,000 in total donations this year, the most since InsideNoVa/Prince William began sponsoring the campaign in 2013.
Donations received over the past two weeks totaled $4,348, including individual donations of $1,300 and $1,000.
The campaign has now raised $20,322 in total, far surpassing its goal of $10,000. That’s by far the most since InsideNoVa/Prince William took over sponsorship of the campaign following the closure of the News & Messenger daily newspaper (formerly Potomac News and Manassas Journal Messenger) in 2012.
The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need. Operating out of the former Pier 1 store near Potomac Mills, the Salvation Army provided hundreds of bags of gifts for local children during its distribution the week before Christmas.
Donations received over the past two weeks were:
Anonymous, $70
Wood & Dale Wanderers, Woodbridge, $100
Freddie and Rosetta Bryan, Woodbridge, $35
Geraline M. Brooks, Woodbridge, $25
KAPPA Foundation of Woodbridge, $500
Robert and Karen Tedrow, Woodbridge, $50
James and Robin Higgins, Woodbridge, $10
Christine and William Rodzevik, Manassas, $100
Arnold and Lois Pruden, Woodbridge, $100
James and Elizabeth Loschiavo, Dumfries, $100
Lucille A Bland, Woodbridge, $1,000
Sidney and Susan Nance, Woodbridge, $100
Anonymous, $1,300
Jennifer Henry, $100, “Merry Christmas! Stay warm, healthy, and happy!”
John and Margaret Smith, $26, “in loving memory of Harvey N. Furr, “The Mayor of Potomac Mills,” who was a fabulous friend and mall walker. Also in honor of his sister, Chris.”
John and Margaret Smith, $208, “Merry Christmas to our dear friends: David and Ronnie Dickey, Norma Jean and Paul F. Vanderslice, and in memory of Paul Vanderslice. In lieu of Christmas gift exchange.”
George La Rocca, $104, “Merry Christmas.”
Anonymous, $208
Anonymous, $52
Dottie and Lamar Boone, $100
Anonymous, $10
Gary and Nancy West, $50
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31, but donations will continue to be accepted through next week. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
A final list of donors will be published in the newspaper in early January.
To donate, send a check to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2424, Woodbridge, VA 22195. Please note “InsideNoVa Christmas Basket” in the memo line. Donations may also be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge, or made online by credit card at www.insidenova.com/christmasbasket.
