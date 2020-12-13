The Salvation Army’s 2020 Christmas Basket campaign has surpassed 60% of its goal with over $4,300 donated in the past week.
The donations, including $2,500 from the Woodbridge Rotary Club and Woodbridge Garden Club, raise the total received this year to $6,380.
The goal of this year’s campaign, sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William, is $10,000. The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.
Donations received this week were:
Steve O.Dixon, Dumfries, $250
Joseph Greco Jr., Manassas, $100
Mary E. Bell,Dumfries, $50
Woodbridge Rotary Club and Woodbridge Garden Club, $2,500
Anonymous, $400
Anonymous, $100
Ona Orkin, $100
Barrie Smith, $300
Anonymous, $100
Melissa Hall, $50
Gwendolyn Santerre, $52, “You are giving hope so needed in 2020.”
Anonymous, $52
Anonymous, $52
Anonymous, $104
Barbara Ondo, $100
Anonymous, $50, “Keep those spirits high!”
Donations for the Christmas Basket can come from individuals or groups or be made anonymously. The deadline to contribute is Dec. 31.
Donors will be listed each week in InsideNoVa/Prince William, continuing through early January. Donors may also include a brief message to appear in the newspaper.
To donate, send a check to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 2424, Woodbridge, VA 22195. Please note “InsideNoVa Christmas Basket” in the memo line. Donations may also be dropped off at the Salvation Army, 1483 Old Bridge Road, Suite 102, Woodbridge, or made online by credit card at www.insidenova.com/christmasbasket.
