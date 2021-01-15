Salvation Army Christmas 2020 2.jpeg

Volunteers and employees with the Prince William Corps of the Salvation Army set up a temporary warehouse in the former Pier 1 store near Potomac Mills to distribute toys and gifts to local families through the Angel Tree program this week.  Thanks to contributions from the Christmas Basket campaign and other programs, the corps is helping hundreds of local families provide holiday gifts for their children.

 By Bruce Potter

The Salvation Army’s 2020 Christmas Basket campaign wrapped up with $20,497 in total donations, the most since InsideNoVa/Prince William began sponsoring the campaign in 2013.  

Two donations were received since the first of the year, totaling $175:

  • Barbara F. Ball of Dumfries, $50  

  • Mary Jane Beyer of Dumfries, $125

The funds raised are used by the Prince William corps of the Salvation Army to support its holiday efforts, such as the Angel Tree program, and to help local families in need.  Operating out of the former Pier 1 store near Potomac Mills, the Salvation Army provided hundreds of bags of gifts for local children during its distribution the week before Christmas.

The 2020 campaign far surpassed its goal of $10,000 and raised the most since InsideNoVa/Prince William took over sponsorship of the campaign following the closure of the News & Messenger daily newspaper (formerly Potomac News and Manassas Journal Messenger) in 2012. 

“The response from the community this year was overwhelming and amazing,” said Bruce Potter, publisher of InsideNoVa. “On behalf of the Salvation Army, we offer our sincere thanks to everyone who supported the campaign.”

