A low pressure system and powerful cold front will move through the region this afternoon and evening, bringing wind, rain, possible flooding and plummeting temperatures.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the entire D.C. region from 1 p.m. today through 4 a.m. Christmas Day, with 1 to 2.5 inches of rain expected.
Here is a look at all the hazards to expect with the arctic front tomorrow. A Flash Flood Watch, multiple River Flood and Coastal Flood Watches, a Winter Storm Watch, and a Gale Warning all in effect tomorrow. Visit https://t.co/5RyZgpeTAT for more details. pic.twitter.com/uEk7drk42T— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) December 24, 2020
The NWS Storm Prediction Center places all of the D.C. area in a marginal risk for severe weather, with the main threats being damaging winds and an isolated tornado or two, forecasters said. That threat will mainly be for the afternoon into early evening in advance of the cold front, the weather service says.
Winds will be gusty at 30 to 40 mph at times this afternoon and evening, especially from I-95 eastward to the Chesapeake Bay. And expect some dramatic temperature drops from unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s today to temperatures in the 30s Christmas Day and in the teens with below-zero wind chills Christmas night.
A brief rain/snow mix is possible as far east as the I-95 corridor as the system exits Christmas morning, the weather service says, but no accumulations are expected.
If you're hoping for a white Christmas, the best locations will be, of course, to the west. Parts of northeastern West Virginia could see 4 to 6 inches of snow, the weather service says.
