Americans are pine-ing to wrap up the year with Christmas cheer ... and trees.
According to a report from financial website Finder.com, roughly 44.72% of American households have bought or will buy a Christmas tree in 2020. Finder.com's research team analyzed 2016 – 2019 survey data from the National Christmas Tree Association to forecast 2020 sales.
Together, we’ll spend nearly $5.5 billion on Christmas trees this year, the website says, paying an average of $78.52 for each real Christmas tree and $111.18 for each artificial Christmas tree.
"In short," the website says, "this holiday season is going to be lit."
Where did Americans pick up these real trees in 2019?
Over a quarter of Americans (32%) say they got their hands dirty last year by choosing and cutting down a real Christmas tree to celebrate the holiday season. Another 24% purchased their pine from a chain store, down from previous years. This is a much higher percentage than those who went to a nursery/garden center (13%), non-profit group (7%), bought online (6%) or chose another option (1%).
Finder compared updated data against last year’s predictions for 2019, revealing the actual amount spent on Christmas trees in 2019 was $4.8 billion instead of the predicted $5.6 billion, an actual average of $94.77 per tree instead of $93.87.
Methodology
Finder used data from the National Christmas Tree Association based on 2016 – 2019 survey results to forecast 2020 national spending on Christmas trees. The average figures for real Christmas trees were calculated from NCTA’s survey findings from 2016 – 2019. The average figures for artificial Christmas trees were calculated from NCTA’s survey findings from 2016 – 2018 since the figures for 2019 are not yet available.
The total amount expected to be spent in 2020 was determined by adding the estimated total amount expected to be spent on real trees and the estimated total amount expected to be spent on fake trees.
