As Democrats were selecting their nominee for the 2nd District seat in the House of Delegates, Republicans are gearing up for the November general election.
Gina Ciarcia, 44, a history teacher at Dominion Christian School, is the GOP nominee for the district, which covers eastern Prince William County, including Belmont Bay and Potomac Shores, Quantico and northern portions of Stafford County.
The seat is held by Del. Candi King, who won a special election in January after Jennifer Carroll Foy resigned to focus on her campaign for governor. King survived a challenge in the June 8 Democratic primary.
Ciarcia, a native of Onslow County, N.C., moved to the area in 2017. She lives in Dumfries and has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Oral Roberts University.
Ciarcia said she was inspired for her first run for office by events across the country and state in the past year. “I felt very strongly that we can do better as Americans and as Virginians.”
Ciarcia said Virginia needs to boost its history and civics education so children have a better understanding of local government. She has five children who have attended public and private school, as well as home school, and she advocated for school choice.
“Every Virginian should be able to choose how they want their child educated,” she said. “If schools had to compete for students like businesses had to compete for customers it would completely change education in the commonwealth.”
Ciarcia spoke against so-called red-flag laws, which allow police or family members to petition the court to order the temporary removal of firearms from someone who may present a danger to themselves or others. She said the laws “circumvent due process.”
Ciarcia said her campaign will focus on grassroots organizing, noting that the Democratic primary brought in nearly $1 million and became extremely negative.
“That’s not the type of campaign I want to run,” she said.
Ciarcia also touched on a key issue in the primary, which was King’s acceptance of campaign contributions from Dominion Energy.
“He who takes the king’s money is the king’s man,” she said. “I do not intend to go to Richmond, hog-tied, bought and paid for.”
