The circus is coming to Potomac Mills.
Circus Vazquez, which this year features some Ukrainian performers, sets up the air-conditioned big top Aug. 19 with shows running through Sept. 5.
The animal-free performances feature a light show, live orchestra, high-level acrobats, dancers and aerialists, plus "the best clown," David Larible, Circus Vazquez said in a news release.
"See the bravado of Columbia’s X-Metal Riders in the Globe of Death and Duo Vanegas on the Wheel of Steel," the release reads. "Be amazed by the acrobatic display of America’s own Super Tumblers and the mastery of Mexico’s Jan & Carolina on the Rolla Bolla."
The circus also features Ukraine’s Bingo Group, whose members escaped the war in their home country to join the show. Their performance includes aerial, hand balancing and dance performances.
Ukraine’s “Housch-ma-Housch” will also be on hand to weave comedy throughout the performances.
Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at www.CircusVazquez.com.
