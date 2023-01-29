Marine Corps Base Quantico recognized and honored civilian contributions to base operations during a special ceremony Jan. 19.
Civilians who work on base were recognized for their length of service. The Length of Service certificate pins signify the length of time each civilian has served in the federal government, as an activity duty service member, government employee or both. Each of the civilians that were awarded are a part of the Marine Corps Base Quantico staff and contribute to the base’s operations.
“There are a tremendous amount of civilians doing a tremendous amount of work on this installation,” said base Sgt. Maj. Collin Barry. “It’s a big deal nowadays to not be jumping from job to job thinking it’s going to be greener on the other side and it's wonderful to see those who have been recognized.”
Awards presented were as follows:
Five-Year Length of Service Award
Shayla Newman
Philip A. Pierce
10-Year Length of Service Award
Pamela R. Cardona
Ebonique Davis
Susan Ficarro
Michelle Fontenot
David P. Green
Robin Hurrle-Mantari
Stephanie Martin
Kim Moore
Manuela Moore
John Rohm
Sonimil Soto-Rivera Clemente
Jason Stout
15-Year Length of Service Award
Christina G. Dempsey
Mariah A. Eller
Avery R. Holland
Towsend L. Milligan
Eric Pacheco
Nicole Stoakley
20-Year Length of Service Award
Kevin D. Dickey
Jason Grimmett
Troy M. Johnson
Stephen R. Williams
25-Year Length of Service Award
Jonathan C. Brewer
30-Year Length of Service Award
Larry R. Eck
Jean Etienne
James E. Whitaker
35-Year Length of Service Award
Charles Embrey Jr.
Also awarded were the junior and senior non-appropriated and appropriated funded Civilian of the Year and Civilian of the Quarter awards. These awards are given to civilians who have demonstrated exceptional performance duties while serving their department.
The Junior APF Civilian of the Year for 2022 was awarded to Diane D. Wyss. The runner-up was Andrew J. Zarnowski. The Junior NAF Civilian of the Year for 2022 was awarded to Zach Gower. The runner-up was Lucas Krumm.The Senior APF Civilian of the Year for 2022 was awarded to Keith E. Simas. The runner-up was James N. Hewitt.
The Senior NAF Civilian of the Year for 2022 was awarded to Cindy Castle. The runner-up was Jamy Flynn. The Junior APF Civilian of the Quarter was Rick Hinojos, and the Senior APF Civilian of the Quarter was Kirk D. Hood. The Junior NAF Civilian of the Quarter was Allan Aquino, and the Senior NAF Civilian of the Quarter was Angela Anderson.
Award recipients were given certificates, pins, cash prizes and time off to celebrate their contributions. The base strives to prioritize appreciating civilian employees for their dedication to base operations with the quarterly recognition ceremony.
“This base is stretched across a lot of different lanes; there’s a lot of people doing a lot of great things all the time, and I can’t get around to them as much as I want to,” said the base commander, Col. Michael Brooks.
“This gives me, as a commanding officer, the opportunity to look them in the eyes and say, ‘Thank you for a job well done, thank you for what you do for us here on this base,’” he added. “Our people are our greatest asset.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.