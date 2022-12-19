The former chief of staff to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has been named executive director of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
The board of the council, known as COG, announced Tuesday it had selected Clark Mercer to succeed Chuck Bean, who is concluding his 10-year tenure as the organization’s chief executive in February. Mercer plans to join COG in mid-January to transition into the new role.
COG is an association of 24 local governments in the Washington area and also staffs the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board, responsible for conducting the federally mandated transportation planning process and ensuring the uninterrupted flow of federal transportation funds to area jurisdictions.
Board members said in a news release that Mercer’s leadership and administrative skills, collaborative approach to problem solving, and familiarity with a wide range of policy issues made him an ideal choice for the job.
“Clark Mercer possesses all of the attributes that you could ask for to be a successful leader in our complex, tri-state region,” said COG Board Chair and Arlington County Board Vice Chair Christian Dorsey. “His background has prepared him to lead an organization that has a diverse portfolio and that aims to be a model for regional collaboration. ... He has also demonstrated an aptitude for motivating and managing large, diverse and talented teams that can deliver impressive results.”
As chief of staff to Northam during his terms as lieutenant governor and then governor, Mercer oversaw major initiatives, included the effort to attract Amazon HQ2 to Virginia, approve a $4 billion deal for a new Long Bridge across the Potomac River and secure dedicated funding for Metro in partnership with counterparts in the District of Columbia and Maryland.
He also worked with the state legislature to pass the Virginia Clean Economy Act and led the Northam Administration’s offshore wind energy efforts, according to the release. Mercer also coordinated the state’s effort to increase COVID vaccinations and helped expedite public safety support to the District of Columbia during the Jan. 6 insurrection.
"It’s an honor to be named executive director of such a trusted and influential organization,” Mercer said. “A lot of great progress has been made in this region in recent years, but there’s still a lot more to do to create the inclusive growth and sustainable future that we all want to achieve."
As executive director, Mercer will support the COG board and its policy committees, oversee COG’s 125-person staff and $41 million budget and represent COG before a variety of government, business and other stakeholder organizations.
Mercer is currently president of Fall Line Consulting, which provides strategic advice and business development services, primarily to companies in the clean energy sector. Born and raised in Alexandria, he received a master's degree in public policy degree from George Washington University and a bachelor of arts degree from Yale University.
