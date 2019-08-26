The Prince William County Police Department's Animal Control Bureau 5th annual "Clear the Shelters" event helped 55 animals find new homes.
Thirty-eight cats and 17 dogs were adopted on Saturday, Aug. 17.
The Prince William Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PWSPCA) covered the adoption fees for animals adopted at the event. The Prince William County Animal Shelter, which is run by the Animal Control Bureau, covered the spay/neuter fees.
The PWSPCA-sponsored P.A.W. Express was set up in the shelter's parking lot and adopted out 10 cats that were on board.
With the support of NBC4, NBC-owned television stations, and Telemundo, hundreds of shelters in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia teamed up to take part in a national push to find homes for pets in need.
For more information on this initiative, visit the NBC4 Washington website. Other sponsors of the event included Hill's Science Diet and Cat's Pride Cat Litter.
"Please visit the Prince William County Animal Shelter; give a homeless animal a new chance at life and find your new best friend," the animal control bureau said in a Facebook post.
