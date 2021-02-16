Police are searching for two men and two women who robbed the 7-Eleven at 8200 Falls Grove Drive in the Yorkshire area on Valentine's Day.
The store employee told police that four people entered the store around 4:10 a.m. and began shopping. At one point, one of the men assaulted the employee while the other suspects grabbed merchandise, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
The group took various items before fleeing in a white SUV with Maryland license plates. The vehicle was las seen heading on Centreville Road towards Fairfax County. No injuries were reported.
Two of the culprits were black males, one about 6 feet tall and the other about 5 feet 5 inches, both wearing dark clothing. The other two thieves were black females, one about 5 feet 3 and wearing a dark colored dress. The other was about 5 feet 5 with multi- colored hair, wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and carrying a yellow bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.
