Fairfax County police have charged a 21-year-old Clifton man with second-degree murder in the Tuesday stabbing death of his father.
Officers initially responded at 12:07 p.m. to the 13000 block of Compton Road for a pedestrian struck by a car.
Preliminarily, detectives believe the suspect, Carter Setti-Camfiord, intentionally jumped in front a car then reported to the driver that he stabbed someone inside a nearby home, police said in a news release.
Setti-Camfiord was immediately detained and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crash, the release said.
Officers entered the home and discovered Jason Camfiord, 50, of Clifton, suffering from trauma to his upper body. Rescue workers pronounced him dead at the scene.
Another family member was present during the incident but was not injured, police say. The father and son both lived at the home.
The state medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and ruled the case a homicide. Setti-Camfiord is being held at the Fairfax County jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.